Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Sells $1,277,750.00 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,277,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 25th, Marc Wilson sold 19,056 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $1,026,737.28.
- On Monday, July 15th, Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %
CRNX stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
