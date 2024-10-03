Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $237,360.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MORN opened at $318.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.45 and a 52 week high of $330.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

