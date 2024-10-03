Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $607.28 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $633.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,284,911 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.