Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $735.71.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.
In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,284,911 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
