Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Intuitive Machines stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $3,469,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,593,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $292,482.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,593,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,991,744 shares of company stock worth $28,226,603. 73.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $119,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

