Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $475.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical traded as high as $496.48 and last traded at $486.17, with a volume of 179159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.27.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.70.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $374,390,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after acquiring an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.