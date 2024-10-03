Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
OIA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,812. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.
