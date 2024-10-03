James Halstead plc (JHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

James Halstead Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON JHD opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.44) on Thursday. James Halstead has a 52-week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of £760.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,622.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.06.

About James Halstead

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

