James Halstead plc (JHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
James Halstead Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of LON JHD opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.44) on Thursday. James Halstead has a 52-week low of GBX 166.50 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 215 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of £760.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,622.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 188.06.
About James Halstead
