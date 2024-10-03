Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Major Shareholder Sells $2,286,779.95 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 49,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,286,779.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $321,712.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $44,297.92.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 158,031 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $7,427,457.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,965,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,127,000 after buying an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

