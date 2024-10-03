Jeri Williams Sells 110 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.3 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $404.51 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $190.01 and a one year high of $405.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 118.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

