John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
NYSE HPS opened at $17.19 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
