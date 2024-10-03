JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $23.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBRG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 6.0 %

DBRG stock opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,724,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,912,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

