Karole Morgan-Prager Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karole Morgan-Prager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 237.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in BlackLine by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

