Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $46.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

