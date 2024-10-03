Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays lifted their price target on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $15,400,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 141,050.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Kennametal by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,010 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

