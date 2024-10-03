KeyCorp Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $136.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $128.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $129.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 293,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

