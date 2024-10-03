KeyCorp Raises FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.0 %

FE stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.33. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $14,933,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

