Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRNT. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Trading Up 1.6 %

KRNT stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LHM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 14.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,857,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after acquiring an additional 370,962 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 282,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,060,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111,971 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.