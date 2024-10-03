Lake Street Capital Raises BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target to $32.00

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BlackSky Technology Stock Up 9.1 %
BlackSky Technology stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.00.
BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
