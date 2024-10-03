Lake Street Capital Raises BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Price Target to $32.00

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 9.1 %

BlackSky Technology stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

In related news, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,527.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Henry Edward Dubois sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $169,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,527.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.