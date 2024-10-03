Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
NYSE LW opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Joby Aviation Soars With Toyota Investment and Analyst Support
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit from Cooling Inflation Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.