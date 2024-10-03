Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.58.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.70.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

