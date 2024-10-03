LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup cut their target price on LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.69.

Shares of LPLA opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $289.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $450,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in LPL Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

