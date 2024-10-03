Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
