Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Mannatech

In other Mannatech news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

