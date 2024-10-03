Mark Partin Sells 85,308 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Partin sold 85,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $4,678,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Partin sold 5,648 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $299,344.00.

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ BL opened at $54.60 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.39, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,380,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after acquiring an additional 642,772 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BlackLine by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 730,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,597,000 after acquiring an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackLine by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 229,151 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,128,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BlackLine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

