Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Peter M. R. Gaze Acquires 15,000 Shares

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) insider Peter M. R. Gaze bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £46,350 ($61,998.39).
Marlowe Price Performance
Shares of Marlowe stock opened at GBX 330 ($4.41) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 479.73. Marlowe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 220 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 620 ($8.29). The firm has a market cap of £290.40 million, a PE ratio of -2,357.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.23) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.50) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.
Marlowe Company Profile
Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.
Further Reading
