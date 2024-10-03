Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,830,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,414,000 after buying an additional 181,515 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,924,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Masco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,855,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 259,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

