McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.90 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $82.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Bank of America upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

View Our Latest Report on MKC

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.