Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $104.00 at Evercore ISI

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

