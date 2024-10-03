Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 11,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 314% compared to the average volume of 2,727 call options.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 668,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,502,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,509 shares during the period. Finally, Solel Partners LP grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 338,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

