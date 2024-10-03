Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) PT Raised to $1,450.00 at Evercore ISI

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,363.75.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,499.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,424.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,384.27. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,561.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22,090.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after acquiring an additional 59,644 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,290,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.