Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.23.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of -70.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

