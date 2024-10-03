MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ML. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

MoneyLion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Correia sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $592,523.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,737 shares of company stock worth $4,028,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

