New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.60 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 7.6 %

NFE stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,964,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,125 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,207,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 129,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

