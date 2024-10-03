NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:NKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.95. 4,630,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720,894. NIKE has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.
NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Daiwa America cut NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.04.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
