Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
JMM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,112. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.