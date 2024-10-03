Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

