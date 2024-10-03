Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc Sells 7,500 Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $108,117.60.

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $270.30.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $16,559.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $506.00.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 0.55. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

