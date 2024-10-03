Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SN

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $109.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,171,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,185 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth $190,482,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SharkNinja by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,450,000 after purchasing an additional 380,926 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in SharkNinja by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at about $62,309,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.