Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Visa (NYSE:V)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $277.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.10. The company has a market cap of $506.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

