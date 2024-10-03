Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Peter Thiel Sells 3,989,204 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Peter Thiel sold 3,989,204 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $147,361,195.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,683,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,731,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Thiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Peter Thiel sold 4,181,118 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $154,325,065.38.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $156,444,068.82.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.61 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,861 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

