Paramount Resources Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

POU opened at C$27.10 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.51 and a 52 week high of C$33.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.06.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$443.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.3030303 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$37.25.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

