Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $24.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLL. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.30 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Piedmont Lithium

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Lithium will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.