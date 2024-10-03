PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PZC opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $7.90.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

