PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PCN opened at $14.23 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
