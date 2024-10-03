PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDX opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,300 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,614.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,466,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,299,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 243,784 shares of company stock worth $5,617,976 over the last quarter.

