Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.54.

A number of analysts have commented on PNW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.