Pinterest’s (PINS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

