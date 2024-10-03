Piper Sandler Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $119.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.85.

FND opened at $120.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,871,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,348,000 after buying an additional 1,334,650 shares during the last quarter. XN LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,177,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 265,622 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

