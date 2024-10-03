Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives $143.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of PRAX opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.73. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

