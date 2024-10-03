Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Decreased by Sidoti Csr

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Forrester Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Forrester Research’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $315.07 million, a P/E ratio of 548.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

