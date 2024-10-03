Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 450.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rallybio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Rallybio Price Performance

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -1.71.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLYB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rallybio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Rallybio in the second quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rallybio in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

